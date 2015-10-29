MINNEAPOLIS A man charged in federal court with possession and receipt of child pornography has been named as a person-of-interest in the 1989 abduction of an 11-year-old Minnesota boy, authorities said on Thursday.

Daniel James Heinrich, 52, arrested on Wednesday night on the pornography charges, has not been charged in the disappearance of Jacob Wetterling in St. Joseph, Minnesota, FBI Special Agent Richard Thornton told a news conference.

"Given the nature of these charges and as a result of similarities between the abduction of Jacob Wetterling, a number of unsolved sexual assaults in central Minnesota dating back to the 1980s and the alleged criminal actions by Danny Heinrich, we consider him to be a person of interest in the Wetterling abduction," Thornton said.

Wetterling was abducted near his home on Oct. 22, 1989, while riding a bicycle with his brother and a friend. His parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, have become tireless advocates for missing children in the 26 years since.

In 1990, Heinrich submitted his shoes and tires for inspection for comparison to tracks and prints left near where Wetterling was abducted, according to another FBI special agent's affidavit.

Heinrich has denied any involvement in Wetterling's disappearance, U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger said. He could receive a significant prison sentence if convicted on the pornography charges, Luger said.

Investigators reviewing the Wetterling case in the past year took another look at Heinrich.

"Mr. Heinrich was looked at very closely back in 1989 and 1990, so this isn't somebody who is new to us," Stearns County Sheriff John Sanner said.

Heinrich's DNA was found on clothing re-tested in 2015 that a juvenile male victim was wearing in a sexual assault in January 1989 about 10 miles from St. Joseph, Thornton said. Heinrich's home was searched in July in part due to the DNA tests, he said.

Luger said the statute of limitations has run on the January 1989 sexual assault. However, investigators found child pornography in 19 three ring binders and on a computer hard drive during the search of Heinrich's house, Luger said.

They also found dozens of videotapes Heinrich appeared to have filmed of young boys delivering newspapers, playing or riding bicycles, Luger said.

Wetterling's picture was not among them, Thornton said.

Heinrich was ordered held at an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in St. Paul on Thursday. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Wednesday.

