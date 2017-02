ST. PAUL, Minn. Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton on Thursday said he had asked the White House to order a federal investigation into Wednesday's fatal shooting of a black man by police following a traffic stop.

"I promise I will do everything and my administration will do everything in our power to see this matter brought to justice," Dayton told reporters outside the statehouse. "Justice will be served in Minnesota."

