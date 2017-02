U.S. President Barack Obama, surrounded by U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter (not pictured) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff USMC General Joseph Dunford, Jr., (not pictured) delivers a statement from the Roosevelt Room on Afghanistan at the White House in... REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WARSAW U.S. President Barack Obama said on Friday that all Americans should be troubled by the recent police shootings of black men in Minnesota and Louisiana.

In remarks after arriving in Poland, Obama said that many citizens feel that because of the color of their skin they are not being treated the same way as white Americans.

(Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington)