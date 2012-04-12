Shares of MIPS Technologies Inc MIPS.O rose 25 percent in afternoon trading after Bloomberg reported that the company has hired Goldman Sachs to pursue a potential sale.

The company, which designs chips and processors and license them out to chipmakers, is looking for a buyer and expects Goldman to help it negotiate a potential sale, the report said citing unnamed sources.

When contacted, a MIPS spokeswoman said the company does not respond to market rumors.

Shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of $276.7 million, were up 24 percent at $6.42 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Himank Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Unnikrishnan Nair)