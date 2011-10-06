TOKYO Miraca Holdings (4544.T), Japan's top diagnostics and laboratory testing service provider, will buy a unit of U.S.-based Caris Life Sciences for $725 million, joining a rush by Japanese firms to capitalize on the yen's strength to buy assets overseas.

Miraca said on Thursday it would buy Caris Diagnostics, which specializes in anatomic pathology testing services out of laboratories in Texas, Massachusetts and Arizona, with a mixture of cash on hand and loans. The purchase price includes debt.

Miraca, created through a merger of two firms in 2005, generates the bulk of its revenues through its clinical laboratory testing business, which tests specimens collected from hospitals, medical clinics and other clients.

Miraca Holdings President Hiromasa Suzuki said the acquisition would provide a key platform for it to expand outside the mature Japanese market, which it currently relies on for about 90 percent of its total sales.

Suzuki said the strength of the yen, which around 76.7 is trading near a record high against the dollar, helped him pull the trigger on a deal equal to about one-third the company's sales in the past business year of 165.7 billion yen ($2.15 billion).

"The yen is quite strong against the dollar and that was a supporting factor in the decision," he told Reuters after a briefing on the acquisition, which it will finance with up to 50 billion yen in bank loans.

Lazard advised Miraca on the transaction, which is due to close in December, a Miraca spokesman said.

Japanese firms have so far this year struck $50 billion worth of deals overseas, up 72 percent from the same period last year and on pace to match the full-year record of $67.6 billion in outbound acquisitions, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Dallas-based Caris Diagnostics booked $34 million in operating profit on $207 million in revenues in 2010.

Miraca said the U.S. clinical laboratory testing market had grown at an average annual rate of 6.4 percent over the past decade and was worth about $20 billion, or 3 times Japan's market, which is shrinking by an average of 1 percent a year.

Prior to the announcement, shares of Miraca closed up 0.8 percent at 3,340 yen, giving the company a market value of 195 billion yen.

The stock is more than half owned by foreign investors including top shareholder and "friendly" activist investor Taiyo Fund. ($1 = 76.950 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Tim Kelly, Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)