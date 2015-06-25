Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit: source
Synovus Financial Corp will buy the financial unit of outdoor goods retailer Cabela's Inc , a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
SEOUL South Korea's fifth largest life insurer Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Thursday it would raise 340.5 billion won ($306.53 million) in an initial public offering planned in July.
Mirae Asset Life priced the offer at 7,200 won per share, below an indicative range of 8,200-10,000 won per share. The company is issuing 40 million new shares, while an affiliate investment company is also selling the 5.4 million existing shares it currently holds.
Affiliates and related shareholders including Mirae Asset Securities Co Ltd 037620.KS and Mirae Asset Capital Co Ltd [MRACA.UL] owned a combined 69 percent stake in the life insurer as of end-March.
Samsung Securities (016360.KS), Citigroup (C.N) and Daiwa Securities Group (8601.T) are advising the IPO.
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
BERLIN European worker representatives of German industrial gases group Linde are opposed to a merger with U.S. rival Praxair and want labor members of the supervisory board to vote against the deal, a letter seen by Reuters shows.