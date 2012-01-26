LOS ANGELES, Jan 26 (TheWrap.com) - Relativity has found what it thinks is the fairest release date of all for "Mirror Mirror."

The studio's Snow White project has finally landed on March 30, Relativity said Thursday.

One of two Snow White movies coming out in the next few months, "Mirror Mirror" has had several release dates.

Originally, Relativity planned to release Tarsem Singh's movie -- which stars Julie Roberts, Armie Hammer, Lily Collins and Nathan Lane -- on June 29.

But last May, Universal decided to change the release date of its "Snow White and the Huntsman" from December 21 to June 1. That would have put Universal's movie about a month ahead of Relativity's.

Relativity responded by moving "Mirror Mirror" ahead of Universal to March 16. Now, it has pushed the movie back about two weeks, leaving Sony's "21 Jump Street" the only major movie opening on March 16.

The studio says it is not making any changes to the movie, merely tweaking its busy release schedule.

"Mirror Mirror" now opens against the Warner Bros. action movie "Wrath of the Titans."

Relativity also switched the release date of "The Raven" from March 9 to April 27 and "House at the End of the Street" from April 20 to September 21.

