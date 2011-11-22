LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - With the release of "Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol" less than a month away, Paramount Pictures has accepted a new mission: to release the first three installments for rent via Facebook.

By using 30 Facebook credits (which amounts to $2.99), U.S.-based fans of the Tom Cruise action series can view individual streams of the movies directly through its Facebook page, the studio announced Tuesday.

The streams can be rented for up to 48 hours and can be accessed by clicking the "rent movies" link.

Several studios have turned to the popular social network to revive interest in older movies. Warner Bros., for example, put "The Dark Knight" up for rent on the platform, while Universal rented "The Big Lebowski." Paramount previously put its "Jackass" movies up for rent on Facebook.

Paramount is also putting "Mission: Impossible the Game," on Facebook. The first 200 players who find a hidden Easter egg in the game will get a free rental of one of the movies via Facebook.

"Mission: Impossible -- Ghost Protocol," the fourth installment in the series, hits theaters December 21. As previously reported on TheWrap, IMAX viewers will get a bonus viewing of the opening sequence to another anticipated action movie, next year's "The Dark Knight Rises."