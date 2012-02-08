STARKVILLE, Miss A Mississippi man convicted of murdering two people during convenience store robberies was on track to be executed on Wednesday after a federal court overturned a stay of execution for Edwin Hart Turner.

Turner, 38, was convicted of murdering two men in Carroll County in 1995 and was scheduled to be executed by lethal injection in what will be the first execution in the state this year.

U.S. District Court Judge Carlton W. Reeves had ordered the execution postponed on Monday until at least February 20 to allow attorneys to argue whether the state had improperly kept him from getting a psychiatric evaluation. But the 5th U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans overturned the stay by a vote of 2-1.

Court records show that Turner and Paul M. Stewart drank beer and smoked marijuana in Carroll County in December 1995, when they decided to rob convenience stores. During two different robberies, Eddie Brooks and Everett Curry were killed.

After the murders, Stewart and Turner shared $400 in stolen cash, ate cinnamon rolls and shrimp, and went to sleep at Turner's home.

Turner's attorney, Jim Craig of the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, said he would ask the U.S. Supreme Court and Governor Phil Bryant to postpone the execution.

Craig has argued that important information relating to Turner's mental health wasn't presented during his trial, and that Turner had a "long and extensive" history of mental illness.

Richard Bourke, director of the Louisiana Capital Assistance Center, said the ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans overstretched its authority in overturning the temporary restraining order.

"Two judges of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals have announced a new rule granting themselves the power that Congress did not intend for them to have," Bourke said in a statement. "This is the worst kind of judicial activism."

Bryant's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After the 1995 killings, police investigators suspected Turner's involvement in the crimes after witnesses said one of the people who committed the crimes wore a towel around his head. Turner regularly wore a towel on his head to hide a facial disfigurement that resulted from a suicide attempt.

After police discovered guns used in the crimes and a hockey mask, Stewart confessed and received two consecutive life sentences. He testified against Turner in court.

(Reporting by Robbie Ward; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)