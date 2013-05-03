The Coast Guard has closed a couple of miles of the upper Mississippi river near the confluence with the Missouri river after barges broke loose.

A filing with the Illinois Emergency Management Agency said loose barges floating adrift in the upper Mississippi river collided with Kirby Inland Marine barges, which were docked at the Marathon Oil Dock.

Coast Guard spokesman Colin Fogarty said the incident occurred around midnight and initial reports suggested there was a discharge of around 300 gallons of crude oil.

