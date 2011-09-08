KANSAS CITY, Mo When a man with a gun jumped on the hood of her car in Kansas City and demanded she drive, Rayna Garrett obliged -- all the way to the police station.

Prosecutors charged Dionette L. Price on Wednesday with unlawful use of a weapon and felonious restraint, saying he endangered Garrett's life when he pointed a silver semi-automatic handgun at her, warning her to "drive ... or I will blow your head off."

Garrett said Price, 26, was standing in the middle of U.S. Highway 71 in Kansas City at about noon on Tuesday. When she tried to go around him he leaped onto the car hood.

She sped up to try to knock him off, to no avail, and then headed to the Kansas City police station, a more than 2-mile drive. Garrett pulled up to the police garage and honked several times, but the man still threatened to kill her.

Finally, she rammed into the garage door and he jumped off the hood and fled. Moments later, after she alerted police, Price was arrested at a bus stop without incident, according to a probable cause statement released by the Jackson County prosecutor.

Questioned by police, Price admitted jumping on the vehicle but not to having a .357 magnum semi-automatic handgun, documents said. No motive was given for the incident.

(Editing by James B. Kelleher and Cynthia Johnston)