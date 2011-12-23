KANSAS CITY, Mo A southwestern Missouri man who won $3 million in a lottery scratch-off game in October has just hit the jackpot for another $2 million this week, but he appears reluctant to talk about it.

Roger Hirshey, 66, of Carthage, became only the second person in the state's 26-year lottery history to twice win prizes exceeding $1 million, lottery officials said.

Hirshey bought the two winning scratch-off tickets at different convenience stores. He could not be reached for comment on Friday, and he declined a Lottery request to make a public statement about his latest win.

"It proves lightning can strike twice," Lottery Executive Director May Scheve Reardon said in a statement.

Lottery spokeswoman Susan Goedde said Friday it was not uncommon for winners to prefer not to speak publicly.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by David Bailey and Steve Gorman)