ST. LOUIS One man was dead and two others were wounded on Thursday in a shootout in a St. Louis suburb that followed an apparent home invasion, police said.

Neighbors told local media the incident began when two men stormed a small house in the town of Wellston, an area of high poverty, empty lots and stores with bars on the windows just west of the St. Louis city limits.

A man was found dead inside the home, St. Louis County police said. Immediately following the shooting, witnesses said an injured man chased another down the street. Police caught up with both in front of a food store and check cashing outlet, where the incident ended.

St. Louis County Police spokesman Rick Eckhard said the two wounded men were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

Police said they were not sure who the dead man was and were seeking more information from witnesses.

