KANSAS CITY, Mo Kansas City International Airport fully reopened Sunday afternoon after being partially shut for nearly six hours while authorities examined a suspicious carry-on bag that turned out not to contain explosives.

Terminal B in the three-terminal airport was closed at about 9:30 a.m. local time after bag-screening agents saw a suspicious item or device in a bag a man was attempting to carry on to a Southwest Airlines flight, airport spokesperson Joe McBride.

"He was not being cooperative," McBride said of the passenger.

The FBI and airport police bomb technicians later dismantled the bag but found no explosive materials, said FBI spokesperson Bridget Patton in Kansas City. She declined to identify the item found in the bag.

The passenger was taken into custody for questioning, McBride said. He was still being held as the airport reopened, but McBride did not know whether he would be charged.

As a precaution, authorities cleared people from three gates near where the incident occurred and closed off the terminal to vehicle traffic, McBride said. Most flights out of the airport proceeded with some delays, officials said.

The airport has boosted its security staffing in recent days leading up to the 10th anniversary Sunday of the September 11, 2011 hijackings and attacks in New York and Washington.

