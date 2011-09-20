TOKYO Shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (7011.T) shares fell on Tuesday on news that hackers had accessed the company's computer systems and may have stolen some information in the first known cyber attack on Japan's defense industry.

Mitsubishi Heavy shares dropped 2.1 percent in early trade, versus a fell 1.4 percent fall in the benchmark Nikkei average .N225.

The company, Japan's biggest defense contractor, said on Monday that its computer system was accessed and some network information, such as IP addresses, may have been leaked.

"The company is still assessing the damage so the impact is still unknown at this point, but because defense is so important to the company's business, this is bad news," said Mitsushige Akino, chief fund manager at Ichiyoshi Investment Management Co.

The firm is currently looking in the size the attack, which occurred in August, and hopes to wrap up the investigation by the end of September, a company spokesman said.

Japan's Jiji news agency quoted Mitsubishi Heavy President Hideaki Ohmiya as saying on Tuesday that he expects limited damage from the cyber attack.

Mitsubishi Heavy won 215 deals worth 260 billion yen ($3.4 billion) from Japan's Ministry of Defense in the year to last March, or nearly a quarter of the ministry's spending that year.

Weapons included surface-to-air Patriot missiles and AIM-7 Sparrow air-to-air missiles.

A Japanese defense white paper released last month urged vigilance against cyber attacks after a spate of high-profile online assaults this year that included Lockheed Martin (LMT.N) and other U.S. defense contractors.

(Reporting by James Topham, Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford and Nathan Layne)