Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (7011.T) plans to form an aircraft leasing company with the Japanese government in a bid to loan its regional jets to smaller airlines, the Nikkei business daily reported.

The engineering conglomerate will soon enter into negotiations with the central and local governments over the establishment of the leasing firm, the paper said.

Mitsubishi is looking mostly at small- and mid-size domestic airlines, including low-cost carriers as clients and aims to launch the company in 2014, around the same time when the Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ) is slated to be delivered by its subsidiary, the daily said.

With fewer than 100 seats and a range of about 3,000km, the MRJ is suitable for domestic and short-haul international flights, and has lower operating costs as compared to larger aircrafts, the Nikkei said.

Mitsubishi Aircraft has received 130 orders so far, but it needs to produce at least 350-400 units to recoup the development costs of more than 150 billion yen, the Nikkei Said.

Though Japan's regional jet market is currently dominated by Canada's Bombardier (BBDb.TO) and Brazil's Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA), and is seeing increasing competition from Russian and Chinese players, Mitsubishi hopes that the MRJ will be employed on routes serving regional airports, the Nikkei reported.

