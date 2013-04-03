DETROIT Mitsubishi Motors Corp is recalling 8,263 Outlander crossover vehicles in the United States and Puerto Rico for three different issues related to brake lights, fuel gauges and shifting the vehicles out of park, federal regulators said on Wednesday.

Model year 2013 Outlander Sport vehicles made from June 11 to September 11 last year may have brake lamps that either work intermittently or illuminate continuously without the pressing of the brake pedal, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on its website.

The same vehicles may also allow drivers to shift out of park without depressing the brake pedal, NHTSA said.

There are 4,539 vehicles affected in the United States and Puerto Rico, the company told NHTSA.

Also, model year 2013 Outlander Sport AWD (all-wheel drive) vehicles made from June 11, 2012 to December 11, 2012 may have fuel gauges that register the incorrect level of gasoline remaining in the fuel tank, NHTSA said.

Mitsubishi said it expects that only 14 of the 3,724 recalled in the United States have the defect, which was caused by an issue with the wiring that registers fuel tank levels.

Mitsubishi told regulators it will notify owners of the affected vehicles to repair the problems.

