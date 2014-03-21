A pedestrian is reflected on an advertisement board of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc in Tokyo February 3, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

LONDON Clifford De Souza, the principal executive officer of Mitsubishi UFJ's (8306.T) investment banking arm, is to leave his role at end of March, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The reason for De Souza's departure was not known and a replacement has not been named.

De Souza, who is also head of Mitsubishi UFJ Securities' (MUSI) international business, joined the company in 2008 and became the first non-Japanese chief executive of its European investment banking and brokerage business.

The source said De Souza had achieved six years of consecutive profitability and growth and had transformed MUSI's values and culture.

The bank declined to comment.

