TOKYO Japan's Mitsubishi Electric Corp (6503.T) said it expected factory automation orders to weaken from October on dwindling demand for switches, lasers and other equipment used to help run solar cell and semiconductor plants.

Mitsubishi Electric, which competes with Siemens (SIEGn.DE), General Electric (GE.N), Rockwell Automation (ROK.N) and Schneider Electric (SCHN.PA), nudged down its full-year sales forecast by 1.6 percent on Monday, but it kept its operating profit forecast unchanged at 240 billion yen, broadly in line with the market consensus, citing cost cuts.

Investment by Japanese automakers and by makers of small and medium-size panels for tablet PCs and smartphones remain bright spots, but investment appetite is dwindling among makers of solar cells, semiconductors and large liquid crystal displays, Executive Officer Hiroki Yoshimatsu told reporters.

Mitsubishi Electric eked out a 0.1 percent rise in July-September operating profit to 61.4 billion yen, a 0.3 percent fall in sales, for an operating profit margin of 6.5 percent.

Its net profit fell 5.9 percent to 42.4 billion yen on appraisal costs for shareholdings.

Shares in Mitsubishi Electric, one of the few Japanese electronics firms to have an operating profit margin of more than 5 percent, were up 0.4 percent at 753 yen, broadly in line with moves for Tokyo's electric machinery subindex .IELEC.T.

