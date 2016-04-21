TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) on Thursday said that its research facilities had been raided by Japan's Transport Ministry, which is investigating the automaker after it admitted that it manipulating fuel-economy data.

The automaker confirmed the raid at its research center in Nagoya, after the ministry on Wednesday said that it was probing the company's facilities.

A Mitsubishi Motors spokeswoman said that the raid would continue on Friday, but declined to give further details.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Jason Neely)