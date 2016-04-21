Lyft valued at $7.5 billion in new funding round: source
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) on Thursday said that its research facilities had been raided by Japan's Transport Ministry, which is investigating the automaker after it admitted that it manipulating fuel-economy data.
The automaker confirmed the raid at its research center in Nagoya, after the ministry on Wednesday said that it was probing the company's facilities.
A Mitsubishi Motors spokeswoman said that the raid would continue on Friday, but declined to give further details.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; editing by Jason Neely)
SAN FRANCISCO Ride services company Lyft Inc has nearly completed a funding round of at least $500 million, valuing the company at $7.5 billion, according to a source close to the company.
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.
WASHINGTON U.S. job growth likely slowed in March after unseasonably mild weather boosted hiring over the prior two months, but the pace of gains should underscore the economy's strength despite a recent slowdown in economic growth.