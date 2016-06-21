Dan Loeb: Trump will make hedge funds great again
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
TOKYO Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) expects to post a net loss for the current financial year over its mileage cheating scandal, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
Compensation paid to owners of cars affected by the scandal and a fall in domestic vehicle sales is set to hit the automaker's bottom line, Kyodo said without citing sources.
Mitsubishi declined to comment on the report.
The automaker said last week it planned to give owners of four minivehicles close to $1,000 in compensation for its overstating of mileage readings, part of reimbursement costs that will total at least $600 million.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
NEW YORK U.S. hedge fund manager Dan Loeb is betting President Donald Trump will be good for investments thanks to his planned mix of tax cuts, reduced regulation and infrastructure spending.
TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering increasing energy imports from the United States, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters, as he prepares to meet President Donald Trump, who has complained about Japan's trade surplus.
SEOUL Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may build a U.S. plant for its home appliances business, a person familiar with the matter said, the latest global firm to consider a response to criticism about imports from new U.S. President Donald Trump.