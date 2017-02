TOKYO Shares of Suzuki Motor Corp (7269.T) were untraded amid heavy sell orders after Kyodo News and other domestic media reported that the Japanese auto company had used improper fuel economy testing methods in Japan.

Suzuki declined to comment on the report, which comes as Mitsubishi Motors Corp (7211.T) deals with the fallout of a fuel economy rigging scandal that emerged last month.

(Reporting by Joshua Hunt; Editing by Chris Gallagher)