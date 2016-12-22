Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
TOKYO Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co (8031.T) said on Thursday it has agreed to sell a part of its stake in the Marcellus shale gas project in the United States to Alta Resources Development for $207 million.
The move comes as part of Mitsui's efforts to improve its energy and mineral resources portfolio and the deal will help it focus its future investments into more productive areas where it will retain its interests, Mitsui said in a statement.
The stake it plans to sell accounts for about 20 percent of its total interest in the Marcellus shale gas project by output, the company said. Mitsui now has a stake equal to a daily gas production of about 300 million cubic feet.
SAN FRANCISCO Cisco Systems Inc said on Tuesday that it agreed to buy U.S. business software company AppDynamics Inc for about $3.7 billion, one of its largest deals in recent years as the company seeks growth in areas outside of its core networking business.
Aetna and Humana would consider all available options for their proposed $34 billion merger, the two U.S. health insurers said on Tuesday, a day after a court ruled against the deal due to fears it would lower competition.