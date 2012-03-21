U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at his Illinois primary night rally in Schaumburg, Illinois, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

NEW YORK A book of direct quotes from Mitt Romney will be published in May, citing everything from the Republican presidential contender's views on Mormonism to healthcare as well as his corporate background, publisher Threshold Editions said on Wednesday.

"Mitt Romney In His Own Words" will be released in May and compiled by author Philip Hines. It will be written in the style of "I, Steve," a book which offered quotes by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs that was rushed to the marketplace after Jobs died in October.

The collection of quotes on "hot button-issues" by the former Massachusetts Governor will be published as a paperback by Threshold Editions, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, the publisher said in a statement.

It did not cite specific examples of quotes by Romney that would be included, except to say the book would also include his thoughts on issues such as global warming and the U.S. Guantanamo Bay military prison.

Romney is leading the delegates race for the Republican presidential nomination but is facing a strong challenge from Rick Santorum as the party's candidate to face Democratic President Barack Obama in the November 6 election.

