TOKYO Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) posted on Tuesday a net profit of 213.5 billion yen ($2.67 billion) for the quarter ended March, a sharp reversal from an 8.8 billion yen net loss a year ago, helped by a stock market rally and lower credit costs.

Japan's second-largest lender by assets said net profit was 484.52 billion yen ($6.1 billion) for the full year ended March, up 17.2 percent from 413.23 billion yen a year earlier.

Mizuho and the other two of the country's top three banks, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (8306.T) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (8316.T), were expected to show solid earnings given their limited exposure to Europe's troubled sovereign debt.

Japanese banks' massive equity portfolios got a boost in their fiscal fourth quarter ended in March, during which the benchmark Nikkei average rose 19.3 percent.

MUFG and SMFG are also scheduled to release their results later in the day.

For the current financial year, Mizuho forecast a net profit of 500 billion yen, above an average estimate of 374.2 billion yen in a poll of 16 analysts by Thomson Reuters.

($1 = 79.8150 Japanese yen)

