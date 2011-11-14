TOKYO Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T) said on Monday that first-half net profit fell 25 percent, hurt by the absence of hefty bond trading gains that lifted profits the previous year, and kept its full-year forecast unchanged.

Japan's second-largest bank by assets said net profit was 254.67 billion yen ($3.3 billion) for April-September, down from 341.76 billion yen a year earlier.

Unlike its western rivals, Mizuho has largely escaped the brunt of Europe's debt crisis, due to limited exposure to the region, while bad-loan costs remained low at home as the number of bankruptcies continued to decline in Japan.

But the bank's earnings fell year-on-year in the absence of the hefty bond trading gains it achieved in the previous year.

For the full-year to March, the bank maintained its net profit forecast at 460 billion yen, above an estimate of 433.9 billion yen by Thomson Reuters Starmine's SmartEstimate.

Shares of Mizuho have fallen 33 percent so far this year, compared with a 16 percent drop in the benchmark Nikkei average .N225.

($1 = 77.070 Japanese Yen)

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)