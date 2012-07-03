Kraft's shock bid triggers Unilever focus on short-term value
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
Technology services firm M*Modal MODL.O agreed to be acquired in an all-cash deal for about $1.1 billion by One Equity Partners, the private investment arm of JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM.N).
M*Modal, which offers clinical documentation and cloud-based speech understanding technology, said it would get $14 per share, a premium of 8.3 percent to the stock's Monday close.
Under the terms of the agreement, One Equity Partners will commence a tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of M*Modal not later than July 17.
The deal is expected to close during the third quarter of 2012.
Macquarie Capital is acting as lead financial advisor to M*Modal.
M*Modal's shares closed at $12.93 on Monday on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Juhi Arora in Bangalore)
Kraft Heinz's bid has jolted Unilever into focusing more on delivering on its strategy in the short-term, the Anglo-Dutch company's finance chief said on Friday.
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British factories when he discussed the potential takeover of GM's European operations with union officials and politicians in London on Friday.
TOKYO/TAIPEI Japan's Softbank Group and Taiwan's Foxconn will soon begin operating a joint venture that deepens ties between two of Asia's biggest technology companies, they said on Friday.