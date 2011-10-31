France's Renault stake blocks deeper Nissan deal: CEO
PARIS Renault and alliance partner Nissan are ready to forge closer capital ties but will only do so if France sells its Renault stake, Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said on Friday.
HONG KONG Africa-focused copper miner Anvil Mining Ltd AVM.AXAVM.TO said that Minmetals Resources Ltd's (MMR) (1208.HK) $1.3 billion takeover offer may not be completed if Anvil fails to agree with its partner Gécamines on contractual arrangements.
State-owned Congo miner La Générale des Carrières et des Mines Sarl (Gécamines) told Anvil that the completion of Minmetal's takeover of Anvil would result in a review of the financial terms of the lease agreement for the Kinsevere Project, but Anvil said it did not agree with Gecamines.
Anvil and its advisors would continue to discuss the matter with Gécamines and Minmetals, it said in a statement on Monday.
"However, in the absence of a solution that does not result in any material amendments to the contractual agreements with Gécamines, there is a risk that MMR and the offeror may not complete the Offer," Anvil said.
Minmetals also said it was a condition of the offer that the Gecamines issues described in the Anvil statement be resolved on terms satisfactory to Minmetals.
Trading in the company's shares was expected to resume on Tuesday morning after being suspended on Monday pending the announcement.
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Chris Lewis)
LONDON Investors expecting a deal this year in Tata Steel's talks to merge its European assets with Germany's Thyssenkrupp risk disappointment, given complications associated with the Indian-owned firm's British pension scheme.
NEW YORK CSX Corp has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with an activist investor and industry veteran Hunter Harrison.