U.S. mobile video technology provider MobiTV Inc, which has filed for an IPO, unveiled a deal with Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) on Monday, its first major break in the European market.

MobiTV's platform will give Deutsche Telekom's Internet TV (IPTV) clients access to their live or on-demand programs on tablets or smartphones.

Watching TV or video on the go has increased rapidly over the last few years with the proliferation of tablets and smartphones with large screens that can access programs over the Internet.

"We believe TV audiences expect no discernible difference between their viewing experiences inside and outside the home," MobiTV's CEO Charlie Nooney told Reuters.

"This has led to service providers looking for solutions that bridge the gap between their home entertainment services and consuming media on a mobile device," Nooney said.

MobiTV, which filed in August 2011 its plans for an IPO to raise up $75 million, was founded in 2000 and its service works on the phones of the top four U.S. mobile providers.

