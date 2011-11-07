Director Eduardo Sanchez is interviewed at the screening of the film ''Lovely Molly'' at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Image Entertainment has picked up U.S. rights to "Blair Witch Project" co-creator Eduardo Sanchez's "Lovely Molly," the company said on Monday.

The horror film about a newlywed who descends into evil and psychosis after returning to her long-abandoned family home debuted in the Midnight Madness section of this year's Toronto Film Festival.

Newcomer Gretchen Lodge stars in the title role.

Sanchez directed. He and Jamie Nash wrote the script.

Earlier this month, Image announced a distribution agreement with Alamo Drafthouse.