Adobe's first-quarter beats as Creative Cloud demand rises
Adobe Systems Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, as the demand for its Creative Cloud package of software tools, which includes Photoshop, continued to rise.
Rare earth miner Molycorp Inc MCP.N reported a wider first-quarter loss on Wednesday as its revenue fell.
The net loss widened to $86.0 million, or 40 cents a share, from $38.2 million, or 27 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $118.5 million from $145.4 million.
U.S. discount retailer Dollar General Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and said it would raise wages for store managers, replicating similar moves by larger retailers such as Wal-Mart .
BIEL, Switzerland Swatch Group has seen strong demand for its watches since the beginning of the year, the world's biggest watchmaker's chief executive said on Thursday.