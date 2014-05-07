Miner Molycorp Inc MCP.N reported a wider first-quarter loss on Wednesday as rare earth prices dropped, and said it produced less material than expected at its Mountain Pass facility in California, sending its shares lower in after-market trading.

The Denver-area company said production was interrupted as it worked to optimize operations at Mountain Pass, which is ramping up after an overhaul meant to make it more competitive.

Molycorp sold 3,518 metric tons of product at an average sales price of $33.69 per kg in the first quarter. In the first quarter of 2013, it sold 3,274 metric tons at an average price of $44.71 per kilogram

China produces much of the world's rare earths, which are an essential part of many high-tech products from smartphones to hybrid cars. Prices spiked in 2010 and early 2011 as China clamped down on exports, but when it eased export controls, they dropped steeply.

Net loss widened to $86.0 million, or 40 cents a share, from $38.2 million, or 27 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $118.5 million from $145.4 million.

Excluding unusual items, Molycorp said its adjusted loss was 29 cents a share. Analysts, on average, had been expecting a loss of 21 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The stock dropped 12 percent in after-hours trading to $4.00, after closing at $4.55 on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Allison Martell in Toronto and Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Editing by Richard Chang and James Dalgleish)