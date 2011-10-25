Shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA.O) slumped 16 percent on Tuesday, a day after the company announced that the impending launch of a competing generic to its top-selling blood thinner would trigger reduced profit sharing on sales of the drug.

Momenta and its partner Sandoz have enjoyed strong sales of their drug M-Enoxaparin -- the first generic of Sanofi-Aventis' (SASY.PA) blockbuster Lovenox -- since it hit the market last June.

However, M-Enoxaparin sales are bound to be impacted, with Sanofi launching its own generic of the injectable drug in the fourth quarter.

"While (M-Enoxaparin) had close to 50 percent of the market share recently, it is now likely that it would drop down to 33 percent as prices tend to go down with the launch of a second generic," Wedbush Equity Research analyst Duane Nash told Reuters.

Momenta and Sandoz, the generic unit of Novartis NOVN.VX, may also have to lower the price of their drug to stay in competition, Nash said.

The analyst said the shift to a predominantly royalty based model would significantly affect Momenta, which until now got a 45 percent share of profits on sales of the drug.

The company will now receive 10-12 percent royalty on net sales of M-Enoxaparin until the drug achieves contractual profits of $135 million in a given year. Subsequently, the company will share in 45 percent of the drug's profit through the remainder of the year.

For the current financial year, the trigger for the 45 percent share will be a pro-rated amount of $99.1 million. The deal holds only if no other generic version of Lovenox is on the market at the beginning of each product year.

Last week, Momenta won an extension to a restraining order preventing Watson Pharmaceuticals WPI.N and two other companies from launching their versions of the drug in the United States until Friday.

Shares in Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Momenta closed down 14 percent at $11.96 on Nasdaq, having earlier touched a 3-week low of $11.71.

(This story corrects and rewrites throughout to show that Momenta's deal with Sandoz was not amended)

(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Bangalore, Editing by Ian Geoghegan and Sriraj Kalluvila)