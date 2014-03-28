UBS cuts bonus pool by 17 percent, CEO makes $13.5 million
ZURICH UBS cut its bonus pool by 17 percent in 2016 to 2.9 billion Swiss francs ($2.9 billion) after full-year net profit almost halved at Switzerland's biggest bank.
MILAN Italian quilted jacket maker Moncler (MONC.MI) said on Friday it would pay a dividend of 0.10 of a euro per share out of its 2013 results for an overall amount of 25 million euros ($34 million).
The company, founded as a skiwear maker in the French Alps in 1952, released its 2013 results in February without disclosing the dividend.
Sales and profit grew at double-digit rates last year, supporting the growth prospects that drew strong demand for its December listing.
($1 = 0.7271 Euros)
Southwest Airlines Co cut its forecast for a key revenue measure on Friday, citing "unexpected softness" in demand for last-minute flight bookings in the second half of February.
WESTONARIA, South Africa The chief executive of South Africa's Gold Fields has warned that first quarter production at its South Deep mine could be lower than expected due to safety stoppages.