Mondelez International Inc said on Friday it is recalling certain batches of two varieties of Oreo Fudge Cremes sold in the United States as their ingredient lists do not mention milk allergen.

The recall of the mint-flavored and 'original' Oreo Fudge Cremes was the result of an analysis conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Mondelez Global LLC said in a statement.

The company said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

Mondelez said it had received one report so far of an allergic reaction related to the batches being recalled.

The company did not disclose the number of units being recalled in the United States, including Puerto Rico, St. Croix and St. Thomas.

Mondelez had in June recalled some batches of its Honey Maid Teddy Grahams Cinnamon Cubs Graham Snacks in the United States after a flour supplier said there could be undeclared low levels of peanut residue in the flour.

