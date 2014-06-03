Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
JOHANNESBURG Paper and packaging firm Mondi said on Tuesday it will buy the U.S. bags and kraft paper business of Graphic Packaging International [GPKPCR.UL] for $105 million as it seeks to grow its presence in the world's largest economy.
Mondi, a South African company also listed in London, said the acquisition will be on a debt and cash-free basis and would be funded from its existing resources.
"The combination of the business with Mondi's existing network will create a leading bags player in North America and expand the group's growing global footprint in this market," chief executive David Hathorn said in a statement.
Kraft paper refers to a type of paper often used in packaging.
Graphic Packaging International is a subsidiary of Graphic Packaging Holding.
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; editing by David Dolan)
Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a deal valuing the insurance brokerage at $4.3 billion.
CARACAS/HOUSTON Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has offered Russian counterpart Rosneft a stake in a joint venture in the country's Orinoco Belt extra-heavy crude area, five industry sources said, in a sign of the Latin American nation's dire economic situation and Moscow's growing muscle there.