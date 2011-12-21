KANSAS CITY, Mo Money won't be floating like snow over Wichita, Kansas, this Christmas season.

The city council was considering a man's request to drop dollar bills over the city from a helicopter before Christmas. The council on Tuesday asked the city attorney to look into the request.

But the man, who did not wish to be identified, called Mayor Carl Brewer Wednesday to say that out of concern for safety and security of citizens scrambling for the money, he would find another way to disperse his Christmas cash.

"They will not be dropping money from the air, but at the end of the day citizens will be helped on the holidays," Brewer said.

He said there were several problems with dropping money from the sky, including the need for a permit because the event was expected to draw at least 250 people.

A permit would need some time to review, probably requiring a special meeting of the council, he said. The nature of the permit would be unusual.

"It would be very rare we would do something like that," Brewer said.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Jerry Norton)