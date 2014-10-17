Oil prices fall to three-month low as U.S. rig count climbs
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
FRANKFURT Euro zone banks grew more confident in the second quarter about borrowing and lending to each other in the unsecured money market, which was shunned during the crisis, a survey by the European Central Bank showed on Friday.
The ECB's Euro Money Market survey showed that cash borrowing of participating banks in the unsecured market increased by 54 percent to 2.56 trillion euros in the second quarter compared with the same period last year.
Their lending increased by 24 percent to 2.02 trillion euros.
"The improvement is especially noticeable in the unsecured markets. Activity in secured markets, the largest money market segment, has increased as well," the ECB said in a statement.
Since the financial crisis started, banks have trusted each other less and moved towards requiring collateral in order to lend to each other. This dynamic seems to change now.
The results of this year's survey were derived from a constant panel of 101 banks.
(Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Paul Carrel)
SEOUL Oil prices dropped to their lowest in three months on Monday despite OPEC efforts to curb crude output, dragged down as U.S. drillers kept adding rigs.
LONDON Buying from the start of European trade on Monday halted three days of losses for the dollar, the impact of higher U.S. market interest rates turning it positive on the day against both the euro <EUR=> and a basket of currencies.
MOSCOW Russia is considering raising value added tax but lowering mandatory social security payments, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.