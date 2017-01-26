NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jack Ma's Ant Financial has got itself an American colony. The $880 million purchase of remittances firm MoneyGram looks like a counterintuitive bet in a de-globalizing world for the Alibaba founder's financial-services arm. International payments are a tough business. But MoneyGram gives Ant a U.S. base with tunnels to many developing markets.

Ant itself piggybacked off the growth of Alibaba, whose Alipay unit received commissions for each transaction it processed over the companies' marketplaces. In turn, its payments and financial-services division helped the Chinese firm expand its e-commerce business. Alipay's immense popularity at home has allowed it to accumulate 450 million customers.

While Ant has wished to expand internationally, complying with differing regulatory regimes and establishing relationships with all the entities in various nations' payments chains is a complex process. So it initially limited itself to following Chinese tourists around the world, giving them an option to pay at merchants with Alipay. The company is now steadily scaling up its ambitions as it edges toward an IPO.

Buying MoneyGram helps on a few fronts. The transfer business is less regulated, and it gives Ant a toehold in the developed U.S. market. MoneyGram specializes in sending money from immigrants back to their home countries. Ant has been moving into developing economies as well, having recently made big investments in India and Thailand. Linking MoneyGram with these operations will be a natural step.

Remittances have grown in tandem with emigration. Between 2005 and 2015, the global volume of such payments through so-called formal channels grew to $582 billion from $283 billion, according to research by Aite. The larger Western Union and MoneyGram dominate this market. However, digital upstarts like Azimo and PayPal's Xoom are taking share, with cheaper and more convenient options. That may explain why Ant only had to pay about 12.5 times expected 2017 earnings for its purchase.

Ant hopes its digital know-how will help it see off these challengers. Dealing with regulators is another matter. The United States has steadily increased regulation of the transfer market over the past two decades. Western Union paid a $586 million fine just last week after admitting to aiding and abetting wire fraud. Ant's future public owners had better hope Ma's recent visit to Trump Tower gave the Chinese billionaire some assurance that the vise is finished tightening.