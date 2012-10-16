ULAN BATOR The state-owned developer of the huge Tavan Tolgoi coal deposit in Mongolia has invited U.S. miner Peabody Energy BTU.N to help build infrastructure and be a temporary mine contractor on the project ahead of a much-delayed bidding process, a senior company official said.

State-owned miner Erdenes Tavan Tolgoi Ltd (ETT), which holds the licenses for the coal-rich Tavan Tolgoi area in the remote South Gobi desert, has asked the U.S. firm to draw up logistic and infrastructure plans for the project's western Tsankhi block, its chief operating officer Graeme Hancock told Reuters on Friday.

Industry pundits said the move puts Peabody in a strong position with the government, leading to speculation that it could get a bigger slice of the prized asset under a new bidding process than it was allotted under a previous deal that was scrapped amid criticism it was unfair.

The plan is to design infrastructure at West Tsankhi that can also be used at the east Tsankhi Block owned by ETT. Perth-based Macmahon Holdings (MAH.AX) and Germany's Operta are currently mining the east block under a five-year, $500 million contract as operators.

"We have to make sure that we are designing everything, including the transport infrastructure and the wash plants for West and East Tsankhi ... So the sooner we have another partner ... to help us work through these issues, the better," Hancock said.

Talks with Peabody could begin this week, he added.

"Any initial operation would be similar to what we have with MacMahon on East Tsankhi, where they are operating as a contractor - they deliver the coal to the stockpile and we as ETT market it," Hancock said.

"We anticipate the same sort of arrangement in the short term until such time as the consortium arrangements are completed."

Total coal reserves at the Tavan Tolgoi deposit are estimated at 6.4 billion metric tons, one of the world's largest.

FRONT-RUNNER

Hancock said that inviting Peabody to do the initial survey and infrastructure work was not connected to the longer-term development of west Tavan Tolgoi, which is still expected to involve firms from China, Russia, Japan and South Korea.

"There was a statement very recently from the Foreign Minister that the government intends to get these discussions underway again and conclude an agreement for a consortium within a few months," he said.

However, analysts see the decision as a clear sign that the government has its favored partners and that Peabody is now in a stronger position than others in the consortium.

"There is the political context. It fulfils Mongolia's third-neighbor policy. The U.S. government wants Peabody here," said Dale Choi, an analyst at London-listed Origo Partners.

Mongolia's foreign policy wittingly seeks out business partners in countries beyond its giant neighbors Russia and China. The United States, Germany, Australia and Canada are among its preferred partner nations.

Last year, the Mongolian government announced that Peabody, China's state-controlled Shenhua Group SHGRP.UL and a group of companies led by Russian Railways would be part of a consortium to develop the western block, which contains 1.8 billion metric tons of coal, 65 percent of which is high grade coking coal.

The deal would have seen China's Shenhua hold a 40 percent stake in the consortium, while Peabody would have taken 24 percent. A Russian-Mongolian consortium was allotted the remaining 36 percent.

However, the bidding process was quickly branded as unfair by participants from Japan and South Korea and rejected by Mongolia's National Security Council, which vets large foreign investment projects.

Analysts said Mongolia's occasionally tense relationship with China, exacerbated by a recent Mongolian law restricting state-owned companies from making large investments in strategic sectors including mining, means that Shenhua could now face greater bureaucratic hurdles to doing business in the country.

The tough new foreign investment law, passed in May, forced China's state-controlled Chalco (2600.HK) to drop its $926 million takeover bid for Mongolia-focused coal miner SouthGobi Resources Ltd (SGQ.TO) (1878.HK).

"Since Shenhua is a state-owned enterprise it's very unlikely that they will maintain their 40-percent equity stake in the Tavan Tolgoi project that was discussed last year," said Oscar Mendoza, managing partner at Mongolia Asset Management, an Ulan Bator-based investment advisor group.

"Shenhua is a very strong off-taker, but so was Chalco. Perhaps they will not get more than a 25-percent equity stake in the project but they can still participate in the off-take, because there is no limit on who you sell your coal to."

(Editing by David Stanway and Joseph Radford)