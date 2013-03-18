Wall Street rises as robust jobs report lifts mood
U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.
WASHINGTON The United States is keeping a close eye on the situation in Cyprus, the Treasury Department said on Monday, after a bailout that included a tax on savers raised fears of contagion in other parts of Europe.
"The Treasury Department is monitoring the situation in Cyprus closely, and Secretary (Jack) Lew has been speaking with his European counterparts," the Treasury said in a statement.
"It is important that Cyprus and its Euro area partners work to resolve the situation in a way that is responsible and fair and ensures financial stability."
(Reporting By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa)
TOKYO Japan rejected U.S. demands for more access to Japan's car market on Friday, casting doubt over whether it can avoid friction over autos and agriculture imports at high level bilateral talks on economic relations next month.
TOKYO The Japanese government, fretting over the future of Toshiba Corp's flagship memory chips unit, is prepared to block a sale to bidders it deems a risk to national security, sources said, a stance that gives U.S. suitors a major advantage.