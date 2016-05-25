The logo of Bayer AG is pictured at the Bayer Healthcare subgroup production plant in Wuppertal February 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender/File Photo

LONDON Bayer (BAYGn.DE) shareholder Royal London Asset Management said on Wednesday that the German company's bid for U.S. rival Monsanto (MON.N) made sense strategically and that it would support a deal if it was priced at around $130-$135 a share.

RLAM fund manager Andrea Williams said she would not, however, like the board of Bayer to offer as much as $150 a share.

Given other deals ongoing in the sector, there was no other obvious buyer for Monsanto, she said in emailed comments to Reuters. "(I) don't think a Chinese player would be allowed to take Monsanto over so (Bayer) don't need to stretch the price," Williams said.

Monsanto on Tuesday rejected Bayer's initial $122 a share bid, describing it as "incomplete and financially inadequate", but said it was open to further talks.

