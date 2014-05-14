Software maker MuleSoft soars in debut
MuleSoft Inc's shares jumped as much as 52.5 percent in their debut on Friday, giving the enterprise software company a market capitalization of about $3.27 billion.
MILAN Fondazione Monte dei Paschi, the former top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), said on Wednesday Italy's central bank had authorized the sale of a 6.5 percent stake in the bank to two Latin American investors.
The banking foundation has sold 4.5 percent of Italy's third-largest bank to Fintech Advisory, a U.S.-based fund owned by Mexican businessman David Martinez, and another 2 percent to BTG Pactual Europe, a unit of Brazilian bank BTG Pactual.
It has also sealed a shareholder pact with the two investors.
The foundation said in a statement the Bank of Italy's authorization follows that granted by Italy's Treasury.
It added it was now awaiting a green light from the Treasury to invest in an upcoming 5 billion-euro rights issue at the bank, whose size was recently increased from 3 billion euros penciled in previously.
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.