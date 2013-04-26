MILAN Nomura Holdings Inc (8604.T) said it intends to meaningfully engage with Italian prosecutors to find a solution to an order freezing assets of one of its units relating to a legal dispute with Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI).

"Nomura takes this situation very seriously and will continue to take all appropriate steps to protect our stakeholders," , Nomura's Chief Financial Officer Shigesuke Kashiwagi said in a note on Friday.

Nomura was informed on April 23 that an order to freeze Nomura Bank International's (NBI) assets in Italy had been implemented.

The case relates to an ongoing legal dispute over a derivatives financing deal with Monte Dei Paschi.

