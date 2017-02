PODGORICA Opposition challenger Miodrag Lekic claimed to have won Montenegro's presidential election on Sunday, disputing as "theft" a victory claim minutes earlier by incumbent Filip Vujanovic.

"I can announce that the people of Montenegro have entrusted me with the post of president," Lekic said in a televised address. He said Vujanovic's victory claim "has elements of a coup d'etat".

(Reporting by Petar Komnenic; Writing by Matt Robinson)