PODGORICA The International Monetary Fund said on Friday Montenegro's economy is expected to grow 2.7 percent in 2014, down from 3.5 percent last year, due "to some limits to tourism capacity".

In a statement following a two-day visit to the European Union candidate country, the Fund identified non-performing loans, which made up 17.5 percent of all loans in February, and weak credit activity as "long-standing problems" which could hamper future growth.

It warned that an 800 million-euro ($1.10 billion) loan deal to build a highway in the Adriatic state could threaten fiscal stability because it would add to debt which already stands at 50 percent of gross domestic product.

The mission will return to Montenegro in autumn to present a "full macroeconomic assessment" to the authorities, the statement said.

($1 = 0.7271 Euros)

(Reporting by Petar Komnenic; Writing by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Andrew Roche)