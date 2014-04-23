Albertsons held preliminary merger talks with Sprouts: Bloomberg
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
MILAN U.S. investment fund BlackRock (BLK.N) has lowered its stake in Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI) to 3.23 pct from 5.75 percent, according to a filing published by market regulator Consob on Wednesday.
The sale took place on April 15, Consob said.
Shares in Monte Paschi lost 10 percent on April 15 after the bank said it was evaluating its capital needs, following a report it may increase the size of a planned rights issue to 5 billion from 3 billion euros.
(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Valentina Za)
NEW YORK Grocery business Albertsons Cos held preliminary talks to merge with Sprouts Farmers Market Inc , Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.
U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.
NEW YORK International Business Machines Corp has launched a service that will allow businesses to build applications on its cloud using blockchain code from the Hyperledger Project, the cross-industry group led by the Linux Foundation.