Nokia's mobile networks head quits, to split business
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
MILAN The top investor in Italy's third biggest lender, Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), denied on Thursday press reports that it had sold a stake of at least 8 percent in the bank the previous day.
In a statement issued at the behest of market regulator Consob, the foundation said that as of March 5 its stake stood at 31.48 percent and no transaction was carried out on Wednesday.
It added that "it had not entered into any sale or purchase contract regarding its stake in Monte dei Paschi".
Speculation that the foundation sold some of its stake pushed Monte dei Paschi up 20 percent on Wednesday and more than 5 percent higher on Thursday.
The foundation is trying to sell the bulk of its stake before a 3-billion euro capital increase which the bank is due to carry out in June.
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
HELSINKI Nokia's head of mobile networks, the division which accounted for more than half of Finnish telecom network equipment maker's sales last year, is leaving the company.
Tesla Inc said on Friday it had raised about $1.2 billion, roughly 20 percent more than it had planned, by selling common shares and convertible debt, ahead of the launch of the crucial Model 3 sedan.
SAO PAULO Brazilian securities firm XP Holding Investimentos SA is seeking a valuation range between 12 billion reais and 20 billion reais ($3.9 billion and $6.4 billion) for a domestic initial public offering slated for late May or in June, two people with direct knowledge of the plan said.