DAVOS, Switzerland The Bank of Italy is actively collaborating with a judicial investigation into the scandal at Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS.MI), but is taking no immediate action of its own, governor Ignazio Visco told Reuters on Friday.

"There is no immediate action from the Bank of Italy. We are actively collaborating with the judiciary," Visco said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum at Davos.

Visco said there was no risk to the stability of the troubled Siena bank.

(Reporting by Lisa Jucca, Writing by Barry Moody)