MILAN Shares in the Italian banks considered most at risk of failing euro zone health checks, including bailed out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, were sharply higher on Friday as investors bet on them faring better than expected.

Monte Paschi's share price rose more than 10 percent, reversing losses in recent days triggered by fears that the world's oldest bank could fall short in the European Central Bank's stress tests, despite raising 5 billion euros ($6 billion) in June to strengthen its finances.

"Investors are betting that one of the most problematic banks in the euro zone could pass the stress tests with fewer problems than previously thought," said Vincenzo Longo, strategist at broker house IG.

The European Central Bank is due to publish the results of a comprehensive review of the health of Europe's 130 biggest banks on Sunday.

While the health check is aimed at shoring up confidence and drawing a line under the euro zone crisis, the possibility that some banks could be told to raise additional funds to strengthen their capital base has put investors on alert, triggering volatility.

Monte Paschi's shares were up 9 percent at 0.9855 euros by 6.26 a.m. EDT when the Stoxx Europe 600 banking sector index was up 0.1 percent.

"The (Monte Paschi) stock is back at ... the level of 10 days ago. The market is a giant slot machine," a Milan broker said.

Earlier on Friday a senior official at Italian banking association ABI said market reaction to the stress tests could also be volatile because of the difficulty in interpreting the results.

"These are evaluations which are not simple and there could be a bit of volatility on the markets," Giovanni Sabatini said.

Italian newspapers said Monte Paschi and Banca Carige could be among the Italian banks asked to take measures to cover a capital shortfall that could emerge from the ECB review.

But according to daily Il Messaggero, Monte Paschi would not look to a capital increase to plug the capital adequacy gap but instead would sells assets and issue additional Tier 1 category bonds.

Monte Paschi was not immediately available for a comment. Banca Carige declined to comment.

